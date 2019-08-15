Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $10.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Lifted as Share Price Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $162.36. About 954,759 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.26 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,725 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gru Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Connable Office reported 21,314 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Ltd has 1.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stellar Mngmt Lc owns 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,155 shares. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) owns 1,919 shares. Oppenheimer & Com reported 123,717 shares. 23,816 are held by Columbia Asset Management. Hodges Cap Management Inc reported 3,098 shares. 790 were accumulated by Tortoise Mgmt Limited Liability. Farmers holds 36,240 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd owns 1.88% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 100,198 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas owns 118,890 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner Bass reported 25,592 shares. Natl Bank holds 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 402,670 shares.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com by 4,925 shares to 11,547 shares, valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (SCPB).

