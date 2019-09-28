Horan Capital Management Has Decreased Its C (C) Holding by $708,050; Stock Price Rose; Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Shareholder Resolution Capital LTD Has Lifted Position by $4.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 59,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.92 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 603,067 shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in C (C) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 10,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 235,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52M, down from 246,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BAILIN: ANY RECESSION IS 18 MONTHS OR MORE AWAY; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 456,551 shares to 189,443 shares, valued at $22.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schp (SCHP) by 11,907 shares to 202,866 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

