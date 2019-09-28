Horan Capital Management Has Cut Wmt (WMT) Holding by $526,130; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined While Petroleum & Resources Lowered Its Stake by $7.87 Million

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 157,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 211,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.65 million, down from 369,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.40 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Wmt (WMT) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 4,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 147,677 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.32M, down from 152,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Wmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – WALMART DROPS SUDDENLY AFTER EX-EXEC FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Walmart supports Flipkart’s ambition to transform into publicly-listed, majority-owned subsidiary in; 30/04/2018 – Walmart agreed to sell its British unit Asda Group to rival supermarket operator Sainsbury in a deal worth about $10 billion; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Agrees to Buy 77% Stake in Flipkart for $16 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, according to multiple reports this week; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Walmart and Target Are Beating Amazon in Back-To-School Sales – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huge upside seen for Walmart from PhonePe asset – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s How Much Amazon’s 1-Day Shipping Could Be Worth – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons The Target Run Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Stock Just Needs a Little Earnings Momentum – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spsb (SCPB) by 13,273 shares to 147,571 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bkng by 824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Atvi (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Amer State Bank holds 0.47% or 62,351 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,744 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 110,478 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Westover Ltd holds 1.27% or 23,258 shares. Patten Gp owns 3,777 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 30,282 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 70,200 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma invested in 0.13% or 7,737 shares. South State Corp has invested 0.61% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited owns 35,020 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Godsey & Gibb Assoc invested in 13,576 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc has 38,618 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 82,120 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 107,854 shares. Bailard Incorporated owns 27,062 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.03% or 8,940 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 331,424 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.45% or 107,987 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 37,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Icahn Carl C reported 33.24M shares or 6.3% of all its holdings. 298,925 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 171,446 shares stake. 5.21M were accumulated by Federated Incorporated Pa. Eqis Cap invested in 4,176 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 0.12% or 465,247 shares. E&G Advsrs LP has 14,267 shares. 6,406 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.12 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ETRN vs. OXY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.