Horan Capital Management Has Boosted Its Thor Inds (THO) Position; Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Lifted Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holding By $1.31 Million

Horan Capital Management increased Thor Inds Inc (THO) stake by 46.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management acquired 24,379 shares as Thor Inds Inc (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Horan Capital Management holds 76,645 shares with $4.78 million value, up from 52,266 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc now has $2.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 616,797 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO)

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc acquired 52,500 shares as Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)’s stock rose 1.26%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 652,500 shares with $16.95 million value, up from 600,000 last quarter. Koppers Holdings Inc now has $534.13M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 48,429 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $240M; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.35% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 587 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 25,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 1,811 are held by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Principal Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Aperio Ltd Co accumulated 46,094 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 6,627 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 30,352 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Investment LP has 0.02% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 8,287 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 613 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 12,999 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 25 were reported by Whittier Co. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 28,457 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity. 8,577 shares were bought by Johnson R. Michael, worth $251,453 on Friday, May 10.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Thor Industries Inc has $85 highest and $65 lowest target. $75’s average target is 63.36% above currents $45.91 stock price. Thor Industries Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. $202,880 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.