Horan Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Thor Inds (THO); Highbridge Capital Management Has Lowered Its Occidental Pete (Call) (OXY) Holding by $4.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (OXY) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 69,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 133,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 24,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,645 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 52,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 440,243 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – THOR’S EQUITY INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM NOW STANDS AT 6.25 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Thor Mining 1H Pretax Loss Widens; Kapunda Resource Analysis Positive; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 134,195 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 14,268 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 93,151 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co owns 9,933 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,403 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,216 shares. Country Tru Bank holds 0% or 200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com holds 7,734 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 319,641 are owned by Invesco Limited. Dupont Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 48,176 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Chilton Investment Ltd Com reported 1.35% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,585 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I by 640,000 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $10.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 9.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Thursday, June 13 BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,100 shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million was made by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Fincl stated it has 21,024 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1.78 million shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Ltd reported 7,519 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 116,066 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Patten Gp holds 0.61% or 21,494 shares in its portfolio. 26,101 are held by Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Limited Partnership. 84,500 are owned by Andra Ap. Perigon Wealth Management has invested 2.97% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Co has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 58,851 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 38,328 shares. Motco has 48,317 shares. Skba Ltd holds 259,650 shares. Washington Trust stated it has 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).