Horan Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $10.06 Million; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shareholder United American Securities Has Lowered Position by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 96,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,073 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, down from 173,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $121.37. About 3.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership has 20,863 shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 347,099 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested in 152,538 shares or 3.94% of the stock. Maryland-based Ithaka Group Ltd Llc has invested 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stephens Ar reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weybosset Research & Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,550 shares. Paragon Limited reported 78,149 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 241,393 shares. Highland Cap Lp accumulated 62,000 shares or 0.46% of the stock. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 325,273 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.66% or 884,850 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Adv owns 134,523 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.13 billion for 24.47 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.