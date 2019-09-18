Horan Capital Management Decreased Fb (FB) Position; Regency Centers (REG)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Regency Centers Corp (REG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 154 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 127 sold and decreased positions in Regency Centers Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 159.17 million shares, up from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Regency Centers Corp in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 101 Increased: 124 New Position: 30.

Horan Capital Management decreased Fb (FB) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $190 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.11% above currents $188.08 stock price. Facebook had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley.

Horan Capital Management increased Goog stake by 1,234 shares to 29,927 valued at $32.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Schw (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 46,220 shares and now owns 344,996 shares. Bkng was raised too.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER had sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05M on Thursday, August 22.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 964,227 shares traded or 6.95% up from the average. Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has risen 6.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 24/04/2018 – VersaPay Adds Regency Centers a Leading U.S. REIT to Growing Customer List; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV

Analysts await Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 1.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.96 per share. REG’s profit will be $162.53 million for 17.55 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Regency Centers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.11% EPS growth.

Regency Centers Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.41 billion. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops community and neighborhood shopping centers that are tenanted by grocers, category-leading anchors, specialty retailers, and restaurants. It has a 39.6 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 218 retail shopping centers located in 22 states and held partial interests in 187 retail shopping centers through joint ventures located in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation for 2.33 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 944,827 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 3.12% invested in the company for 2.22 million shares. The California-based Rbo & Co Llc has invested 2.84% in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 917,005 shares.