Horan Capital Management Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Stake by $1.93 Million; Shares Rose; Expedia Group (EXPE) Position Has Increased by Group One Trading Lp

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) by 24.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, down from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $730.98. About 225,804 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 11/04/2018 – This fast-casual Mexican chain is cashing in on Chipotle’s struggles – and it already triumphed in one key battle; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chipotle Mexican Grill – 04/20/2018 10:32 AM; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 15,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 26,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.88. About 655,425 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/03/2018 – GlobalWide Media Joins TUNE Certified Partner Program to Advance Mobile Marketing Industry Best Practices; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 14/03/2018 – European Vacation Rental Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are 9flats, Airbnb, Expedia & FlipKey – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Rev $2.51B; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.22 million for 49.39 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $541.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 24,379 shares to 76,645 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) by 22,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 shares were sold by Hartung Jack, worth $4.34M on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 46,032 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.3% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 1,770 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Llc. 59 are owned by Department Mb Finance Savings Bank N A. Horan Management stated it has 8,283 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Choate Investment Advisors stated it has 485 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 524 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.36% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 76,123 shares. Fmr reported 1.14 million shares stake. Kornitzer Inc Ks owns 2,919 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gulf State Bank (Uk) has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,300 shares. Fil has invested 0.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware stated it has 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Co holds 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 53 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 179,197 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt holds 0.36% or 4.27 million shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtnrs Group holds 147,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 198,146 shares. Markston International accumulated 2,565 shares. Strs Ohio holds 7,511 shares. Weiss Multi owns 39,000 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Assetmark accumulated 174 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 14,972 shares. Colrain Limited Liability holds 2,510 shares. Amp Capital Investors has 0.03% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 40,794 shares. Qci Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) by 225,000 shares to 64,700 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (Call) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (Call).

