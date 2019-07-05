Horan Capital Management Decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (CMG) Holding By $1.93 Million; Partner Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,046 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock rose 5.98%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 2,138 shares with $340,000 value, down from 6,184 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $9.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 190,042 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Priority Review Status Expected to Accelerate Review Period; 16/03/2018 – Ed Charles, Infield Sage of the Miracle Mets, Is Dead at 84; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard; 14/03/2018 – Delos Capital Acquires Sage Metals Limited; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To U.S. FDA For Intravenous Brexanolone In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE

Horan Capital Management decreased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG) stake by 24.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 2,713 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A (CMG)’s stock rose 17.72%. The Horan Capital Management holds 8,283 shares with $5.88M value, down from 10,996 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl A now has $20.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $730.98. About 225,804 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Sees Nearly 700 Percent Increase In Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES; 14/03/2018 – Hayley Peterson: Breaking: Chipotle chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker resigns; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle eyes best day on record as new chief feeds turnround hopes; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Support Functions Will Be Located in Shared Services Center in Columbus

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. $35.89 million worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $4.34 million were sold by Hartung Jack.

Among 15 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 27 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the shares of CMG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by Bank of America. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, February 7 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $770 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 49.39 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $206 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. 22,948 shares were sold by Kanes Stephen, worth $3.44 million. 7,500 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by FRATES JAMES M on Wednesday, January 23.