Horan Capital Management Cut Its Fb (FB) Position by $401,088 as Market Value Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Trimmed Its Third Pt Reins LTD (TPRE) Holding by $2.33 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Third Pt Reins Ltd (TPRE) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 232,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Third Pt Reins Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 404,742 shares traded. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) has declined 18.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TPRE News: 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $140.3 MLN VS $266.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.4% Position in Wynn Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 26/03/2018 – REG-Third Point Offshore: Conversion of Securities; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – THIRD POINT RE 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 21C (2 EST.)

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 168,749 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.57 million, down from 170,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14M shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ALEX STAMOS CONTINUES TO BE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS URGES ZUCKERBERG TO THINK AGAIN ON APPEARANCE BEFORE LAWMAKERS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 16/05/2018 – ISS recommends votes against Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, 4 other directors; 30/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms:; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK PAUSED APP REVIEW LAST WEEK WHILE IT IMPLEMENT CHANGES; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech

More notable recent Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (TPRE) CEO Dan Malloy on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Third Point Reinsurance invests in tech-driven insurer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 507.14% or $0.71 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. TPRE’s profit will be $53.60 million for 4.11 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPRE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 57.71 million shares or 0.36% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 341,648 shares. Vanguard Group reported 7.78M shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 115,552 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.01% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). 27,800 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Goldman Sachs Group owns 202,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 53,013 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1.61M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE). Parkside Natl Bank And stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) for 39,396 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0% or 643 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2,783 shares to 65,088 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 743,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park Presidio Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8.66% or 360,000 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Iron Fin Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,049 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Llc reported 198 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Intl Ca holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 234,909 shares. Landscape Ltd Co holds 21,259 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Com reported 1.47 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning owns 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 54,622 shares. Atlanta L L C holds 0.09% or 105,695 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S has 1,500 shares. Archon Limited owns 65,900 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Monetary Management Incorporated accumulated 22,830 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 91,100 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0.66% or 1.04 million shares. Central Bancorporation has invested 0.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst – Live Trading News” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will stop scanning your face by default – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atvi (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 128,984 shares to 160,402 shares, valued at $7.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schz (SCHZ) by 7,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Tho (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.