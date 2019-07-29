Horan Capital Management Cut By $1.63 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Carbonite Has 1.28 Sentiment

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 74 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 58 decreased and sold stakes in Carbonite Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Carbonite Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Horan Capital Management decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 12.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Management sold 9,767 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Horan Capital Management holds 65,555 shares with $10.96 million value, down from 75,322 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management increased Booking Hldgs Inc Com stake by 4,925 shares to 11,547 valued at $20.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) stake by 24,379 shares and now owns 76,645 shares. Spdr Portfolio Aggregate Bond Etf (LAG) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year's $2.15 per share. UNP's profit will be $1.71B for 17.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 12,474 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retail Bank Of The West stated it has 0.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cbre Clarion holds 0.12% or 44,708 shares. Alta Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 275,601 shares. 492,208 are owned by Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Fin Fincl Bank stated it has 3,361 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1,851 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Cookson Peirce Co has 3.56% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 180,712 are owned by Natixis Advsr L P. Triangle Securities Wealth Management invested in 3,990 shares. 99,638 are owned by Bokf Na. Spectrum Management Grp reported 0.03% stake. Ar Asset Management reported 7,700 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.06 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 521,403 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,616 shares.

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year's $0.34 per share. CARB's profit will be $12.06 million for 12.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.