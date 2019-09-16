Horan Capital Management Continues to Hold Stake in Schw (SCHW); As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Whitebox Advisors Lifted Stake by $7.65 Million

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 46,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 344,996 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.87 million, up from 298,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 6.34M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 8.62M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.22M, up from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50B market cap company. The stock increased 16.53% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 78.21 million shares traded or 237.09% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 650,296 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $30.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 124,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cmg (NYSE:CMG) by 2,832 shares to 5,451 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg (NYSE:PG) by 4,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,661 shares, and cut its stake in Wmt (NYSE:WMT).

