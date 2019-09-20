Horan Capital Management Boosted Stake in Atvi (ATVI) by $6.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; S&T Bank Cut Its Holding in Tetra Tech (TTEK) by $362,934

Horan Capital Management increased its stake in Atvi (ATVI) by 410.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management bought 128,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 160,402 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Atvi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 2.32 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 4,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 148,884 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 153,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 126,717 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $45.90M for 25.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $456.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 35,127 shares to 364,468 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 22,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fb (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,089 shares to 168,749 shares, valued at $32.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 271,719 shares, and cut its stake in V (NYSE:V).

