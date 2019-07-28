Horan Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Market Value Rose; Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – ABCAM PLC ABCA.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1011P FROM 946P; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 141,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,575 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 217,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of stock was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

