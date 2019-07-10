Horan Capital Advisors Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Cut as Share Value Declined; F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Addenda Capital Cut Position

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 28,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $142.19. About 441,264 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,034 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 8,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $352.35. About 2.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. 675 shares were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN, worth $109,998. WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL also sold $20,331 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 Rogers Scot Frazier sold $450,080 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 2,799 shares. 261 shares were sold by Pelzer Francis J., worth $41,630. $316,909 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1. The insider Kearny Ryan C. sold 1,136 shares worth $182,707.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 10,248 shares to 16,577 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78M for 17.43 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.67 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

