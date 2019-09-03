Horan Capital Advisors Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed by $338,129 as Valuation Declined; Marshfield Associates Trimmed Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 70,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 3.10M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.57 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $214.39. About 196,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES DELIVER BUYER’S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS B2; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Afl’s Long-term Issuer And Senior Unsecured Debt Ratings At Aa3 With A Stable Outlook; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms lntegro’s B3 corporate family rating following announcement to acquire Tysers; outlook stable; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Atradius’ Ifs Rating To A2, Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Skeptical Canon Can Sustain Profitability at an Exceptional Level Expected of an Aa3 Rating Over the Next 12-18 Months; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS INDIA 2018 GROWTH FORECAST TO 7.3 PCT FROM 7.5 PCT EARLIER -ET NOW CITING COGENCIS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s takes rating actions on two lnterstar Millennium Series RMBS; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service, (“Moody’s”) Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Cim Trust 2018-J1; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MODEST NEGATIVE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX LAW ON HOME PRICE APPRECIATION TO BE BROADLY OFFSET BY AFTER-TAX INCOME INCREASE FOR MOST INDIVIDUALS; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to seven classes of notes issued by CIFC Funding 2013-lll-R, Ltd

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $370.61M for 27.21 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.09% or 6,227 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Hennessy Advsrs Inc has 11,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Triple Frond Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18.32% stake. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Strs Ohio holds 0.13% or 163,230 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,628 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 308,480 were reported by California Employees Retirement System. Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 165 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Co New York owns 1.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 59,608 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcf Advisors Lc owns 8,683 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Llc invested in 1.25% or 113,724 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management invested in 144,401 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Cap Sarl has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Godshalk Welsh Management accumulated 19,072 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Northpointe Cap Ltd invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.17M shares. Bouchey Group Ltd has 0.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,672 shares. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 34,594 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Inc has 0.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.65M shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 11,992 shares. 15,572 are held by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Parsec Financial holds 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 8,878 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.11B for 11.71 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

