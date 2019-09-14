Horan Capital Advisors Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Upped; Van Eck Associates Has Cut Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stake as Share Price Declined

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 13,695 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47 million, down from 16,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 1.80 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00 million and $148.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,301 shares to 139,990 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65M for 25.42 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.