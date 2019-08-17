Horan Capital Advisors Lowered Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $342,149; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, St Germain D J Co Increased Its Stake

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 28,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 33,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 12.99% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19M, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Stresses China’s Growing Prowess as Trade War Looms; 05/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple could release new high-end headphones this year; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 20/04/2018 – Bad signal Apple hit by phone worries; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl invested 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 216,372 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De invested in 2.03% or 42,208 shares. Hilltop Holdg Inc holds 10,939 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4% or 274,044 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited reported 0.9% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 2.22M shares. 323,317 are held by Utah Retirement. Arrow Fincl reported 26,418 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd reported 0.1% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Farmers Savings Bank has 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,204 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 1.65% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Alesco Advsrs Ltd Company reported 4,269 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.42% or 24,045 shares. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9,443 shares to 213,387 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,937 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).