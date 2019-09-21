Horan Capital Advisors Lifted Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $892,519 as Market Valuation Rose; Accuvest Global Advisors Upped Its Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU) by $476,100

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 10,431 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 7,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 1.74 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after falling short of the company’s standards of conduct; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – INVENTORIES AT END OF FISCAL 2017 INCREASED BY 10% TO $329.6 MLN COMPARED TO $298.4 MLN AT END OF FISCAL 2016; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 77 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 11,542 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 11,371 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) or 341,798 shares. Artisan Prtnrs LP stated it has 722,298 shares. Stephens Ar reported 923 shares. Aperio Gru Lc has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 56,193 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited holds 0.32% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 202 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 18 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 11,120 shares. Sib Limited Liability Com holds 9.78% or 70,928 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 164,209 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CROX or LULU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “lululemon (LULU) to Post Q2 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “September 6th Options Now Available For lululemon athletica (LULU) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lululemon Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $171.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,577 shares to 1,591 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,909 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birinyi Assocs Inc invested in 5,393 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.45% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation owns 24,211 shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N And reported 27,173 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Inc owns 4,799 shares. Kazazian Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.35% or 14,206 shares. Burns J W And New York has 73,738 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 26,078 shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Legacy Prtn Inc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hendley & reported 4.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Glob Lc, Texas-based fund reported 56,112 shares. Jacobs & Ca holds 2.06% or 91,340 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent And Communications stated it has 5,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Company accumulated 100,217 shares or 1.62% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Is Not in Danger from Apple TV+â€™s Discount Pricing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will a Hurricane Crash Disney World’s “Star Wars” Party? – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.