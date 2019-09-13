Horan Capital Advisors Increases Position in Cvs Health (CVS); Waters (WAT) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Has Boosted Holding by $870,965

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 60,524 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.03M, up from 56,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $232.78. About 684,224 shares traded or 19.99% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51 million, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 8.65M shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 5.15M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset invested in 487,939 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Salem Cap has invested 0.15% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 120,138 were reported by Allstate Corporation. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Harris Associate LP reported 12.56 million shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Country Trust Bancorp accumulated 425,995 shares. 17,470 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc. Mariner Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 455,277 shares. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mercer Capital Advisers has 1,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 4,204 are held by Moneta Inv Ltd Com. Associated Banc invested in 285,001 shares. Albert D Mason reported 10,585 shares. Park Circle holds 700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Echo Street Cap Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Linscomb And Williams reported 2,399 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Com reported 7,609 shares. 107,692 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Davy Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 74,695 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.02% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. Bristol John W Comm Ny has 273,040 shares. 4,689 were accumulated by Sfe Invest Counsel. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 163,277 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Commerce holds 41,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Korea Invest Corp holds 0.08% or 83,508 shares in its portfolio.