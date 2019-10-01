Horan Capital Advisors Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Boosted; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Cut Its Holding

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

