Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $338,129; Kazazian Asset Management Raised Stake in Baidu (BIDU)

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 64,923 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 70,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.05 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $94.65. About 3.01M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SKYWORTH TO DEVELOP FULLY-INTEGRATED IN-HOME ECOSYSTEM POWERED BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 18/05/2018 – Ql LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 12/04/2018 – China lays out self-driving rules in global race – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 48,185 shares to 81,917 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Front Yd Residential Corp by 69,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,837 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr invested in 0.07% or 5,136 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.59% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orca Investment Management Ltd Liability Company reported 29,254 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 152,632 shares. 86,584 were accumulated by Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora. Barnett Com Inc holds 0.06% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1,890 shares. 147,638 were accumulated by Colonial Tru Advsrs. Mairs & owns 119,044 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 74,383 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Check Mgmt Ca reported 0.23% stake. Fire Grp has 43,434 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc accumulated 22,871 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ims Cap Mngmt invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.41% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 3.86M shares stake.