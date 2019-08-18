Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $407,160; Yatra Online – Ordinary Shares (YTRA) Shorts Up By 3.37%

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,480 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 42,371 shares with $5.00 million value, down from 45,851 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA) had an increase of 3.37% in short interest. YTRA’s SI was 650,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.37% from 629,700 shares previously. With 104,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s short sellers to cover YTRA’s short positions. The SI to Yatra Online Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.16%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 72,885 shares traded. Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) has declined 18.18% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.18% the S&P500. Some Historical YTRA News: 05/04/2018 – Yatra Online Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Yatra and Chrome River to Offer Integrated Mobile Expense Management Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Teachers Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Yatra Online; 01/05/2018 – Yatra.com Launches ‘YUVA’, a Universal Virtual Assistant; 30/05/2018 – The Archaeological Survey of India Signs MoU With Yatra; 21/03/2018 Billboard: Gloria Trevi & Alejandra Guzman Join Forces With Sebastian Yatra for ‘Soy Tuya’ Remix: Exclusive Lyric Video

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent firm in India. The company has market cap of $186.57 million. The firm provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It currently has negative earnings. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.