Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Stake as Shares Rose; Whale Rock Capital Management Maintains Position in Zendesk (ZEN)

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 208,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.22M, up from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 888,809 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 30,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 20/04/2018 – Apple isn’t going to trash the iPhone X, and it wasn’t a failure; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Macroview Mngmt Lc reported 751 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 663,367 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.19% or 37,367 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7.65M shares. The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 62,811 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Moreover, Jrm Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 4.63% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,352 shares. New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corporation has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aristotle Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 1.14 million shares. Zevenbergen Lc reported 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Advisors Limited accumulated 7,061 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 300 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 258,978 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $137.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,956 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc (Put).