Horan Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Holding by $309,240; Share Value Declined; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Increased Crown Holdings (CCK) Position by $51.89 Million; Stock Value Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 960,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.26 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396.22M, up from 6.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 767,280 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $65.63. About 1.95M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $6.90 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $539.59M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $953,186 activity. Humphries Brian had bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16M on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.