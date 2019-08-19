Horan Capital Advisors Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $407,160; 5 Analysts Are Bullish JD.com, Inc. (JD) Last Week

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,480 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 42,371 shares with $5.00M value, down from 45,851 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Among 8 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. JD.com has $38 highest and $25 lowest target. $32.81’s average target is 4.86% above currents $31.29 stock price. JD.com had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by CLSA given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. Citigroup maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral”. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $34 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Nomura. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities with “Buy”. See JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) latest ratings:

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 22% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “With Right Partners Now in Place, JD Stock Might Just Be a Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JD.com’s Accelerating Growth Could Crush the Bears – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Two Big Reasons to â€˜Buy The Dipâ€™ in Otherwise-turbulent JD Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $45.49 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 212.86 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52 million shares traded or 52.46% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 1.38 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 10,448 shares or 0.32% of the stock. D Scott Neal holds 0.11% or 1,759 shares. Da Davidson And owns 862,185 shares. Mu Invs Com Limited, Japan-based fund reported 53,000 shares. Harber Asset Limited Liability Company owns 12,562 shares. New York-based Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nuwave Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. 5,861 are held by Hall Kathryn A. St Johns Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jensen Investment has invested 6.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aspiriant Ltd has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,914 shares. Harvey Investment Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wade G W & Incorporated holds 2.12% or 190,239 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”.