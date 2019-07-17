Horan Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; 2 Analysts Bullish Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,651 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 28,064 shares with $5.33M value, down from 30,715 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash

Among 2 analysts covering Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ultra Clean Holdings had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy” on Monday, March 11. Craig Hallum downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Needham. See Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Upgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $13 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $283,185 activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $283,185 was made by GRANGER CLARENCE L on Thursday, May 9.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $533.77 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It has a 42.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 308,582 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Pinebridge L P has invested 0% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Sg Americas Securities Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 35,438 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital reported 208,910 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 13,390 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.02% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) or 726,288 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 164,602 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 265,100 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Llc holds 3,992 shares. 6,179 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com holds 94,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 15,814 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 67,312 shares. Gru One Trading L P holds 0% or 37,376 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power Ultra Clean Holdings’s (NASDAQ:UCTT) Share Price Gain of 148%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ultra Clean To Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QuantumClean and ChemTrace Showcase Reduced Cost of Ownership at SEMICON West – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. The insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, January 30 report. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, January 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 14,719 shares or 1.24% of the stock. 7.89 million are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma. Grimes & Communication Inc holds 123,685 shares. Cambridge Fincl Group Inc holds 34,070 shares. Georgia-based Gw Henssler And Associates Limited has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Toth Fin Advisory Corp owns 19,736 shares. Fagan Assoc has 5.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,950 shares. Mitchell Capital Management has invested 3.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Advisors Capital Ltd has invested 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt owns 87,339 shares. 70,122 were accumulated by Diversified. Puzo Michael J has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Serv, a Florida-based fund reported 30,633 shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Co holds 118,218 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Wealthcare Management Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.