Horan Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $338,070; Salzman & Company Cut Moodys (MCO) Position by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 594,354 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SOVEREIGN RATINGS, OUTLOOKS DEPEND ON ABILITY OF GCC SOVEREIGNS TO DIVERSIFY THEIR ECONOMIES, FISCAL REVENUE SOURCES AWAY FROM HYDROCARBONS; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Dean Foods CFR to B2 From B1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Danmarks Skibskredit’s Baa2 Senior Secured Debt Rating, Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATS’ PROPOSED PLAN COMPLEMENTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S PLAN BY IDENTIFYING FUNDING SOURCES FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING PRIORITIES; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS FRANCE’S PUBLIC DEBT IS HIGHLY AFFORDABLE AND IS LIKELY TO REMAIN SO EVEN AS POLICY RATES RISE; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS AUSTRALIA’S FY2019 BUDGET SHOWS GOVERNMENT’S COMMITMENT TO FISCAL CONSOLIDATION; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EVEN WITH CRUDE PRICES AT HIGHER END OF NEW $45-$65 RANGE IN EARLY 2018, EXPECT PRICES TO STAY WITHIN THIS RANGE OVER MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Halyard Health’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Russell Investments’ Outlook To Negative

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,901 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, down from 17,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 268 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 28,052 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 32,862 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Davis Capital Limited Company reported 205,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% or 65,783 shares in its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,500 shares. 8,825 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Co Na. Stanley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.24% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Adage Capital Group Incorporated Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 188,845 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Central National Bank & Trust And Trust owns 50 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 9,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 413 were reported by Manchester Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Connors Investor owns 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,442 shares. York Mngmt Advsrs Limited Liability reported 64,022 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inverness Counsel Ltd Co owns 1.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 128,829 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.08M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Alta Management Ltd Company reported 2.58% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,504 are owned by Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability. Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 2.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 54,176 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). City Company holds 17,639 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership holds 2,807 shares. Blume holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 300 shares. Amp Cap Limited has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,922 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.