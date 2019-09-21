Horan Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $810,486; Domtar (UFS) Market Value Declined While Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Position by $988,064

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13 million shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 22,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 16,269 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 38,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 1.27 million shares traded or 81.98% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Eastern Elementary School in Greenville, NC; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ennis Inc (NYSE:EBF) by 22,085 shares to 39,764 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 31,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 47.95% or $0.70 from last year’s $1.46 per share. UFS’s profit will be $47.55M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 72,597 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Associates Inc holds 48,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shell Asset owns 5,956 shares. 639 are owned by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 8,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh accumulated 0.81% or 18,576 shares. D E Shaw And Company owns 19,950 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 4,621 shares. Css Lc Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 2,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 32,733 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of owns 22,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 116,300 shares. Sei Investments Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.