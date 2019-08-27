Horan Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Gladius Capital Management LP Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 8.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 64,923 shares with $3.84M value, down from 70,654 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $234.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 8.65 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp acquired 347 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 3,874 shares with $1.03B value, up from 3,527 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $140.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.74. About 1.79 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 9.33% above currents $56.71 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,467 are held by Hartline Invest Corp. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.29% or 288,436 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,322 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Axa invested in 0.51% or 2.22 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.88% or 5.60 million shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 31,258 shares. Kempner Cap Management Inc stated it has 42,042 shares. Tci Wealth reported 32,093 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 21,120 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Wilkins Counsel Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,892 shares. Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.43% or 33,351 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 17,865 shares stake. Guild Inv invested 3.76% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Td Asset Inc owns 3.48 million shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.69% above currents $288.74 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,105 were accumulated by Kemnay Advisory Services. Iberiabank Corp invested in 29,273 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 665,828 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 223,252 shares. Westwood Corp Il has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 167,843 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 2.87 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. First Merchants holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,100 shares. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Millennium Management Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 476,426 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Lc has 876 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital owns 404,089 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 47,175 shares. Savings Bank accumulated 194,365 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 164,733 shares to 102,036 valued at $12.03 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 46,155 shares and now owns 16,019 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.