Horan Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Boston Family Office Trimmed Holding by $383,690

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 72,590 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, down from 75,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 81,292 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 90,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.