Horan Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $501,039; Shares Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Decreased by $5.25 Million Its Position

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 50,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,119 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54M, down from 180,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 30,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,000 shares to 15,922 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.93M was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750 on Monday, February 11. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V holds 69,611 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Co accumulated 66,351 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Town Country Bancorporation Dba First Bankers reported 48,878 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd holds 0.02% or 110,331 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Capital Management reported 12,158 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York reported 0.81% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Co has 72,001 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management holds 0.14% or 3,095 shares. Old Point Tru And Fincl Services N A invested in 3.64% or 67,273 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,292 shares. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 117,047 shares. Stearns Grp, North Carolina-based fund reported 13,909 shares. Blackrock holds 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 165.46 million shares. 212,038 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Lesa Sroufe Co accumulated 0.37% or 4,131 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Com owns 29,565 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Mgmt invested in 10,572 shares. Cadinha & Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 23,514 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 1.36% stake. Fayerweather Charles holds 14,513 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 3.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 20,232 are held by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 91,739 shares. Blue Financial Capital invested in 9.41% or 94,364 shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Com holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,123 shares. Heritage Invsts Management owns 287,871 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 2.94% or 27,716 shares. Moreover, Halsey Associates Inc Ct has 4.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 136,657 shares. Barton Investment invested in 5,440 shares. Loews holds 1,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.