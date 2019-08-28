Horan Capital Advisors Decreased W P Carey (WPC) Stake By $331,500; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 37,814 shares with $2.96 million value, down from 42,064 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.37. About 1.03M shares traded or 23.19% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 18 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased stakes in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.05 million shares, up from 4.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 475,930 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 953,398 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.42% invested in the company for 38,084 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 50,830 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $295.28 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Management Inc accumulated 3,889 shares. 405 were reported by Tompkins Corporation. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 17,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 57,517 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 6,744 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank invested in 0% or 28,999 shares. Headinvest Limited Com has 3,009 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 3,248 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsr owns 2,638 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 167,664 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 10,409 shares. 13,006 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Company. Whittier Co holds 0% or 1,100 shares. Advisors Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 386,693 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Stellar Capital Ltd Co has 42,577 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -10.60% below currents $88.37 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Citigroup. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 26 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.