Horan Capital Advisors Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $342,149; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Harris (HRS) Position

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased Harris Corp (HRS) stake by 40.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 18,398 shares as Harris Corp (HRS)’s stock 0.00%. The Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc holds 27,000 shares with $4.31 million value, down from 45,398 last quarter. Harris Corp now has $41.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 250.02% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 10/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Presses Zuckerberg on Accountability, Transparency Failures; 01/05/2018 – ITV: MARY HARRIS WILL BECOME SR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – DAVID HARRIS JOINS MIZUHO IN CONV BONDS & SEIICHI MATSUNAGA; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Vikings Tender Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Statement on Vote Against McAleenan as CBP Commissioner; 18/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Sweeten CB Chris Harris’ Deal; 29/05/2018 – SEC: JEFFREY HARRIS, CHIEF ECONOMIST-DIRECTOR OF DERA TO LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans; 27/04/2018 – Sallie B. Bailey Appointed to Harris Corporation Board of Directors

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,331 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Horan Capital Advisors Llc holds 28,973 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 33,304 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 4.00M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) stake by 100,000 shares to 1.30 million valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Duke (NYSE:DRE) stake by 450,000 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Netflix Stk (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “One of Mason’s largest employers merges with defense giant Harris – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRS in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 23,689 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 1,257 shares. Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 95,693 shares. Brookmont reported 19,892 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Columbia Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Hudock Group Lc accumulated 23 shares. 3,528 were accumulated by Leavell Inv Mgmt. Griffin Asset Management Inc has 4,865 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank stated it has 2,520 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc owns 47,344 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott Laboratories EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,662 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Llc Dc holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 432,123 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd owns 1.24M shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 579,671 shares or 1.83% of the stock. 88,540 were accumulated by Sfe Invest Counsel. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 13.88 million shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 60,171 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Cape Ann Bancorp has invested 0.95% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Montgomery Invest Mngmt has 0.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 21,680 shares. 13,862 are owned by Ims. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated invested in 16,778 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability reported 88,871 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 74,332 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.52% or 3.86M shares in its portfolio. 92,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16.