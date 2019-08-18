Horan Capital Advisors Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $496,617 as Share Price Rose; As Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Share Price Declined, Holder Great Point Partners Decreased Its Position by $5.46 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 711,824 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.83 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 9.40 FROM EUR 9.10; 24/05/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 440 FROM DKK 400; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/04/2018 – JPMorgan Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposals for Independent Board Chairman, Vesting for Govt Service; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc by 199,545 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $65.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 43,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.