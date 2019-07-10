Horan Capital Advisors Cut Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding by $331,500; Stock Rose; Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake by $3.87 Million as Shares Declined

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, down from 42,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 879,519 shares traded or 12.44% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 551,511 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Have Been Buying Bank Of Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Investors Should Look Beyond Near-Term Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of Nova Scotia: Investors Should Wait On The Sideline – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/27: (DOVA) (ZGNX) (OFG) (AAOI) (ACRS) (CAG) (RAD) (BA) (more) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank Receives Approval to Repurchase Up to 24 Million of its Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.37 million shares to 11.35 million shares, valued at $335.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 11,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36 million for 17.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.