Horan Capital Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Provident Trust Co Holding In Visa (V) Was Upped

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 45,992 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, up from 30,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 3.16 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Net $998M

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 100,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346.85M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 2.39M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3.68M shares. United Automobile Association owns 1.10M shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 158,609 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 146 shares. Leisure Capital accumulated 5,663 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,681 shares. Stearns Grp has 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,656 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca has invested 2.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fosun Intll Ltd invested in 7,612 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 538,494 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sterneck Capital Management Lc invested in 5,504 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 15,128 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc stated it has 55,813 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Charlotte’s Web Continues To Spin – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Google Photos and CVS Pharmacy Team Up to Offer Same-Day Printing at More Than 7,400 Locations Nationwide – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MinuteClinic Receives ANCC Pathway To Excellence® Designation for its Commitment to a Positive Practice Environment and a Culture of Sustained Excellence – StreetInsider.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – 8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Visa Worry About Apple’s New Credit Card? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 119-point fall led by losses for Microsoft, Visa shares – MarketWatch” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Verifi deal lands FTC approval – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 284,310 were reported by Dupont Cap Mngmt. 18,395 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Management Nv. 6,473 were accumulated by Blume Capital. 121,568 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd. M&T National Bank Corporation has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ims Management has invested 1.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edgemoor holds 71,082 shares. Moreover, Provident Company has 11.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Shelter Mutual Ins reported 111,320 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co reported 1.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 3,525 are held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Co. Horizon Investment Serv Ltd holds 0.26% or 2,186 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth owns 6,349 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Spears Abacus invested in 1,830 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company owns 10,114 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.