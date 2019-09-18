Horace Mann Educators N (HMN) Share Price Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Decreased by $833,960 Its Stake; Point72 Asset Management LP Stake in Universal Display (OLED) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 98.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The hedge fund held 200 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $177.15. About 8,508 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp N (HMN) by 65.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 20,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 11,129 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 31,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 368,106 shares traded or 119.08% up from the average. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: H. Wade Reece Appointed as Vice Chairman of Board; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – HORACE MANN BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28.5C/SHR FROM 27.5C, EST. 28.5C; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators: Gabriel L. Shaheen, Chairman of Board, to Retire From Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold HMN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 39.92 million shares or 0.18% more from 39.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Grp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 16,960 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 39,318 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). D E Shaw holds 0% or 13,461 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 8,456 shares. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 446,105 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,131 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos reported 33,147 shares. Mesirow Inv Management reported 187,645 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.51M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). Parkside Bankshares And Tru owns 103 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 5,313 shares.

More notable recent Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Dallas-based insurance company acquired by Illinois public company for $405M – Dallas Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Acquire National Teachers Associates for $405 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “North Texas insurance firm snapped up by Midwestern company – Dallas Business Journal” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Horace Mann completes acquisition of National Teachers Associates – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horace Mann Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85 million for 77.70 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Unveils New Gadgets: ETFs in Focus – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal Display Corporation: Another Strong Beat – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Display Corporation (OLED) Presents at 2019 Deutsche Bank Technology Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display Corporation and LG Chem Announce Strategic OLED Host Partnership – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.