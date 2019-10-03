Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Raised Position by $4.60 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Perkins Coie Trust Company Boosted by $496,584 Its Stake

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $371.53. About 1.84M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 23/04/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT IN MORF3D, A CO SPECIALIZING IN METAL-BASED ADDITIVE ENGINEERING & MANUFACTURING; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 30/04/2018 – Growing Boeing’s services unit “is a top priority,” CEO Dennis Muilenburg tells CNBC; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 13/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Boeing have been responsible for all but a few points in the Dow gains this year; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corp (HMN) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 114,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 683,713 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.55M, up from 568,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Horace Mann Educators Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 41,518 shares traded. Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) has risen 0.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMN News: 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q OPER EPS 51C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 Horace Mann Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.6%; 24/05/2018 – ACCESSWIRE: Horace Mann Names H. Wade Reece Chairman of the Board at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; Highlights Strategic; 07/03/2018 – Horace Mann Educators Raises Dividend to 28.5c Vs. 27.5c; 08/03/2018 – Horace Mann Chairman To Retire After 8 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Horace and Amy Hagedorn Fund establishes Northwell Health Visits Program and Scholarship Fund to support Hofstra Northwell Scho; 23/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 07/05/2018 – HMN US: Appoints Heather J. Wietzel As Vice President, Investo; 04/05/2018 – Horace Mann Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – HORACE MANN 1Q REV. $295.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass Inc accumulated 1,834 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Commerce has invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs Lc holds 0.27% or 67,568 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0.01% or 5,263 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Lc holds 0.64% or 9,791 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schulhoff And invested in 1,830 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 23,877 shares for 5.78% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Savant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,031 shares. Fil Ltd holds 12 shares. Btim reported 4,234 shares. Spinnaker Trust accumulated 0.09% or 2,565 shares.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.51 million activity.