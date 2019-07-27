Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.47 N/A 0.72 53.85 Mercury General Corporation 55 0.95 N/A 3.12 17.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Mercury General Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Mercury General Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mercury General Corporation’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Mercury General Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Mercury General Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s upside potential is 6.14% at a $46 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Mercury General Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48.9% respectively. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% Mercury General Corporation 0.13% 11.07% 2.9% -8.1% 21.02% 8.24%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation was less bullish than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mercury General Corporation beats Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.