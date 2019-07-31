Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Both Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.47 N/A 0.72 53.85 First American Financial Corporation 53 1.13 N/A 4.48 12.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and First American Financial Corporation. First American Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Horace Mann Educators Corporation and First American Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.91 which is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and First American Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.21% and an $46 average price target. On the other hand, First American Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 13.38% and its average price target is $66. Based on the data shown earlier, First American Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Horace Mann Educators Corporation and First American Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.7% respectively. About 1.2% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.5% are First American Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First American Financial Corporation.

Summary

First American Financial Corporation beats Horace Mann Educators Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.