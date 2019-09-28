Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 45 1.63 40.97M 0.72 60.08 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 10 0.25 80.60M -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 91,532,618.41% 2.3% 0.3% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 816,616,008.11% -11.3% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s 0.66 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. has a 1.07 beta which is 7.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a consensus price target of $46, and a -0.95% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.6% respectively. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.