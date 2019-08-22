Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Contrasting side by side

Both Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.32 N/A 0.72 60.08 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.53 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 5.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares and 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Protective Insurance Corporation.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.