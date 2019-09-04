Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Comparison side by side

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 40 1.31 N/A 0.72 60.08 Protective Insurance Corporation 17 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Protective Insurance Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$46 is Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares and 11.52% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.