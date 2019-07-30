Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.93% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Horace Mann Educators Corporation has 1.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.67% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Horace Mann Educators Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.30% 1.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Horace Mann Educators Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation N/A 39 53.85 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Horace Mann Educators Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

Horace Mann Educators Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $46, suggesting a potential upside of 5.75%. As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%. Given Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. In other hand, Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.