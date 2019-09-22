Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Comparison side by side

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 41 1.40 N/A 0.72 60.08 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 13 0.80 N/A 1.36 11.41

Table 1 highlights Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Horace Mann Educators Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Horace Mann Educators Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 2.3% 0.3% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9%

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Competitively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -0.07% for Horace Mann Educators Corporation with consensus price target of $46. Competitively the consensus price target of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is $15.5, which is potential -17.42% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Horace Mann Educators Corporation seems more appealing than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.88% 6.29% 7.52% 5.21% 0.44% 15.99% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation was less bullish than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.