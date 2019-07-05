Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Comparison side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.42 N/A 0.72 53.85 Enstar Group Limited 173 2.35 N/A -7.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Enstar Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, Enstar Group Limited is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Horace Mann Educators Corporation and Enstar Group Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation is $46, with potential upside of 10.07%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Enstar Group Limited has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11% Enstar Group Limited -0.39% 1.14% -1.12% -1.01% -14.35% 5.63%

For the past year Horace Mann Educators Corporation has weaker performance than Enstar Group Limited

Summary

Horace Mann Educators Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Enstar Group Limited.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.