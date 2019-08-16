Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $17.65 Million; Share Value Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $6.11 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.20 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial accumulated 1.04% or 1.49 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 124,250 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.72% or 1.80 million shares. Lakeview Cap Ltd Llc owns 3,943 shares. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 8.02M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Oak Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 594 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 180,442 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Redmile Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.97% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). L & S holds 15,525 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 965 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management has 0.06% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 526 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 1,142 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 3.59% or 66,298 shares in its portfolio.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares to 441,969 shares, valued at $36.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 166,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,377 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.