Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $7.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Csx Com (CSX) Holding Held by Harvest Capital Management Inc

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 35,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 127,146 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, up from 91,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $262.01. About 284,244 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $67.33. About 2.50 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Capital reported 1.79% stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.31 million shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com holds 0.11% or 197,467 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson reported 0.29% stake. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 0.03% or 7,132 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,204 shares. Agf Investments holds 1.05% or 1.25M shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 6,601 shares. Bb&T reported 100,334 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 2,312 shares. Ballentine Prns Llc invested in 0.04% or 11,088 shares. De Burlo Gp invested 2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Community Bankshares Na holds 0.12% or 7,635 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.02% or 9,350 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 26 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.07% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 15,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 18,012 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 53,621 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 191 shares. Broadview Advsr Lc invested in 2,950 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The California-based Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Counselors Inc accumulated 1,045 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 3,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diversified Trust holds 5,418 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc invested in 0.03% or 262,698 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Lc invested in 682,566 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated accumulated 206,120 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 260,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,969 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

