Hoplite Capital Management LP Trimmed By $936,364 Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Covered By 9 Bulls

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $206.50’s average target is -6.08% below currents $219.86 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 25 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 3,274 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Hoplite Capital Management Lp holds 129,846 shares with $37.26M value, down from 133,120 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $254.23. About 1.13 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $45.72 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 64.42 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.

The stock increased 0.57% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.86. About 775,061 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.24 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 38.34% above currents $254.23 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $360 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.